Thankful for snow removal crews

I would just like to point out that through the first couple of weeks we’ve had of winter, how amazing our city crew has done plowing, sanding and cleaning our city streets.

After the first storm, they were out immediately making our streets safe. After the first snow melted, the street cleaners were out picking up the gravel, working well into the night.

I’ve had the snowplow crew go past my house during our first winter storms this year, more times than I have had in an entire winter in previous years.

Thank you, to good management of our streets, and to the crew that is putting in long hours and effort for making Helena streets safe. Your good work is very much noticed, and greatly appreciated!

April Fife

Helena

