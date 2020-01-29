{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

I would like to take a short moment of the readers' time before the political season fully kicks in, to thank a representative I feel has served the state of Montana proud. Sen. Daines has stood up for the people of the United States and Montana in helping find ways to make health care more accessible and affordable. He was a cosponsor of the Right To Try bill that helped out tens of thousands of terminally ill patients who now have new opportunities and options for treatment. Sen. Daines has continued to show an effort to get bipartisan support on issues that impact all Americans. In a political landscape where government can be seen as more of a hindrance to the citizens it protects, I am thankful for representatives like Steve Daines.

Declan Rous

East Helena

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments