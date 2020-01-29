I would like to take a short moment of the readers' time before the political season fully kicks in, to thank a representative I feel has served the state of Montana proud. Sen. Daines has stood up for the people of the United States and Montana in helping find ways to make health care more accessible and affordable. He was a cosponsor of the Right To Try bill that helped out tens of thousands of terminally ill patients who now have new opportunities and options for treatment. Sen. Daines has continued to show an effort to get bipartisan support on issues that impact all Americans. In a political landscape where government can be seen as more of a hindrance to the citizens it protects, I am thankful for representatives like Steve Daines.
Declan Rous
East Helena
Right to Try is pretty similar to the already existing Compassionate Use, except it is not managed under the FDA. Unknown yet what sort of results Right to Try has effected.
In the meantime, Daines is trying to take away mandatory coverage for pre-existing conditions, privatize and reduce Medicare coverage and reduce Medicaid grants to states (Granny in the memory care unit at the nursing should be concerned about that). And Daines and Marsha Blackburn have sponsored a bill that would forbid Medicare re-imbusement to any medical provider or hospital that participates in Medical Aid in Dying whether it is legal in that state or not. Anyone who will ever have a medical condition or become elderly should vote Daines out of office.
Daines is craven. He's not even answering calls from voters most days and won't respond to social media unless you suck up to him. He avoids anybody that's not a former trumpet.
Make him pay. Daines knows a trial has witnesses. And Documents. It's common sense and it's why there's one thing American agree on - this is a sham and a coverup. Guys like Daines aren't just participants. They are proud and willing participants. He took an oath to be a part of impartial justice , and he's proud to ignore it and enjoys flouting that he will. He's more interested in political payoffs to Trump & Moscow Mitch, no matter what the nation, and especially Montana think. Time to get another real senator. One that is beholden to Montana not party and Trump.
