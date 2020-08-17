Thankful for leadership on masks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I would like to thank Gov. Bullock for the mask mandate in COVID-19-affected areas of Montana. By listening to and acting upon the scientific advice of the medical community you have shown yourself to be a true leader.

I would like to thank Department Director Drenda Niemann and the Lewis and Clark Health Department for taking their responsibilities seriously during the COVID-19 pandemic. You have a tough job but have not buckled to social pressure or the unwarranted criticism thrown your way. Thanks for your professionalism and keeping the public safe.

And thanks to all the businesses who, even before the mandate, required masks in their establishments. You helped keep infections down and set a great example for all of us.

John Hoffland

Helena

