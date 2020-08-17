You have permission to edit this article.
Thankful for leadership on masks
Thankful for leadership on masks

I would like to thank Gov. Bullock for the mask mandate in COVID-19-affected areas of Montana. By listening to and acting upon the scientific advice of the medical community you have shown yourself to be a true leader.

I would like to thank Department Director Drenda Niemann and the Lewis and Clark Health Department for taking their responsibilities seriously during the COVID-19 pandemic. You have a tough job but have not buckled to social pressure or the unwarranted criticism thrown your way. Thanks for your professionalism and keeping the public safe.

And thanks to all the businesses who, even before the mandate, required masks in their establishments. You helped keep infections down and set a great example for all of us.

John Hoffland

Helena

