Thankful for health care system

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During COVID-19, immunocompromised people are among the most vulnerable populations in our nation. As a former cancer patient, many times I faced a fight, one that required a whole team of people at my back, visible and unseen. And there is a long battle still ahead, both in my recovery and in Montana’s response to COVID-19, I feel encouraged by the support and resilience of every worker in our state’s health care system.

Our medical system has put the lives of patients first, bravely working long hours to ensure our safety. Caretakers and frontline medical professionals have made incredible sacrifices for our public health. And our state’s PPE-makers, pharmacists and health care distributors have worked overtime, in spite of major challenges, to ensure that our medical facilities are equipped to combat this virus and that at-risk patients like me never go without the medicines and equipment we need.

While the shape of this outbreak changes each day, even the most at-risk among us have a support system to be thankful for.

Chelsia Rice

Helena

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0