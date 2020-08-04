You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thankful for health care system
0 comments

Thankful for health care system

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

During COVID-19, immunocompromised people are among the most vulnerable populations in our nation. As a former cancer patient, many times I faced a fight, one that required a whole team of people at my back, visible and unseen. And there is a long battle still ahead, both in my recovery and in Montana’s response to COVID-19, I feel encouraged by the support and resilience of every worker in our state’s health care system.

Our medical system has put the lives of patients first, bravely working long hours to ensure our safety. Caretakers and frontline medical professionals have made incredible sacrifices for our public health. And our state’s PPE-makers, pharmacists and health care distributors have worked overtime, in spite of major challenges, to ensure that our medical facilities are equipped to combat this virus and that at-risk patients like me never go without the medicines and equipment we need.

While the shape of this outbreak changes each day, even the most at-risk among us have a support system to be thankful for.

Chelsia Rice

Helena

0 comments
0
3
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anti-mask sign raises question
Letters

Anti-mask sign raises question

As I read the article on the protests over wearing masks one item really caught my eye. Many of these protesters had signs saying “My Body My …

Elected leaders aren't tyrants
Letters

Elected leaders aren't tyrants

I have never before written a letter to the editor but feel compelled to speak out regarding the protesters at the Capitol on Saturday, July 2…

Gianforte in it for himself
Letters

Gianforte in it for himself

Greg Gianforte's campaign ads state Mike Cooney has never had a job, that he's been paid a million dollars over the 40 years working state job…

IR should report mask research
Letters

IR should report mask research

It seems ironic that in the name of news, the IR reports on the latest COVID-19 case counts, the flip-flops of the floundering Trump administr…

Learn from Buddhist teachings
Letters

Learn from Buddhist teachings

The Buddha listed the 10 duties of a leader for a just government. Whether or not one is a student of Buddhism, these appear to be hard to arg…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News