Thank you, YMCA

Do you remember your first swimming lessons? Was it the cold felt when dipping your toes, the unfathomable depth you stared into or the exhilaration of trying something new? Mine is the calm, reassuring smile of my instructor as she coaxed me off the wall into the unknown.

The YMCA, in partnership with the Helena Lions Swim Team, recently brought these experiences to so many new swimmers. The two nonprofits came together and restored the YMCA swimming lessons program that is such an integral part of our community. Swimming is a lifelong skill and is essential given the number of lakes and rivers that surround us.

I would like to thank the YMCA for providing this opportunity and to the Lions Swim Team members that shared their knowledge, enthusiasm and time with their younger counterparts. Skills these kids (both student and instructor) learned reach far beyond the tiled edge of the pool.

If you see one of the YMCA staff or board members, offer them a simple thank you. If you see one of the Helena Lions swimmers, congratulate them on their accomplishments at the state swim meet. It takes a team to achieve great things.

John Connors

Clancy

