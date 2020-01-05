I would like to thank the West Valley firefighters for taking the time, effort and money to take Four Georgians School students to lunch during Fire Prevention Week. Of the students who created an exit plan for their home, two from each class, were eligible to win a “lunch with a firefighter.”
The firefighters drove the students with the ladder truck and the emergency vehicle from the school, to Pizza Hut. Parents of the students were invited to join their students at the restaurant. Not only did the firefighters pay for several pizzas, pop and dessert for the children, they also paid for the parents to join them at the pizza buffet. The firefighters were very jovial and kind to the children. They even helped take the kids to wash up after the meal.
When everyone was bundled up again, the kids traded trucks for a ride back to school. Thank you, West Valley firefighters for a privilege and great time, that I am sure my grandson and I will not soon forget.
Andrea Atwood
Helena
