Thank you to Helena's first responders

The citizens of Helena are blessed to be served by our firefighters, police officers and ambulance first responders. Last week, my husband thought he fainted. He actually suffered a cardiac arrest. I called 911. Within five minutes firefighters were at our home delivering CPR. They were soon joined by police officers and a St. Peter's ambulance crew. I regret not getting their names.

These people who do work that matters, did everything they could to revive Eric. It was not to be. In the meantime, a firefighter sat with me in an adjacent room compassionately talking with me. Police officers checked to see if I needed anything. After doing all they could to revive Eric, the ambulance staff spoke with me. The deputy coroner came to fulfill his responsibilities. All of these public servants were amazing in every way. My family and I are grateful for their kindness.

It takes a special person to do this work and a person even more special to do the work in such a respectful and compassionate way.

Please accept my gratitude for all you did for my family and for all you do every day for Helena.

Ellen Feaver,

Helena

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0