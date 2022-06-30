 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Independent Record is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Montana

Thank you to Helena's first responders

  • 0

The citizens of Helena are blessed to be served by our firefighters, police officers and ambulance first responders. Last week, my husband thought he fainted. He actually suffered a cardiac arrest. I called 911. Within five minutes firefighters were at our home delivering CPR. They were soon joined by police officers and a St. Peter's ambulance crew. I regret not getting their names.

These people who do work that matters, did everything they could to revive Eric. It was not to be. In the meantime, a firefighter sat with me in an adjacent room compassionately talking with me. Police officers checked to see if I needed anything. After doing all they could to revive Eric, the ambulance staff spoke with me. The deputy coroner came to fulfill his responsibilities. All of these public servants were amazing in every way. My family and I are grateful for their kindness.

It takes a special person to do this work and a person even more special to do the work in such a respectful and compassionate way.

Please accept my gratitude for all you did for my family and for all you do every day for Helena.

People are also reading…

Ellen Feaver,

Helena

0 Comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fearful for country's future

Fearful for country's future

For the past several weeks I have been contemplating an opinion piece that would have begun with “I am ashamed of my country."

Abortion and men's responsibility

Abortion and men's responsibility

With all the issues surrounding Roe vs. Wade I can’t help but notice one seemingly crucial issue that’s missing: the responsibilities of the F…

We have the government we deserve

We have the government we deserve

There have been many recent letters published in this paper from a vocal minority complaining about the current Montana Republican-led Legisla…

Let us come together

Let us come together

Many have admired the accomplishments of Richard Nixon, but Republicans and Democrats stood together to keep our democracy from withering unde…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News