 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thank you, Kiwanis

  • 0

First, a big thanks to the IR for the front-page coverage of the Kiwanis sponsored project of Capitol High students constructing benches for the city trails. Positive news is always nice.

Second other thanks to Chuck Amdahl of the Tombstone Kiwanis e-mail Club for his leadership and hard work in bringing the project off. Also, to The Capitol High welding class for the good work. Plus, to the Montana District of Kiwanis Foundation for their financial support.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world — one child and one community at a time. This project involved Kiwanis helping kids improve their community. A win-win-win project! Look around and you will see other Kiwanis projects that improve the community — Cherry Park, Batch ball field, the fairground's covered picnic area, the benches in East Helena parks, the sod roof on the homestead house in East Helena. The list goes on and on. One of the great projects is establishing and supporting the Service Leadership Clubs — Key Club in high schools and Circle K in Colleges. Here students develop leadership skills and make community service a part of their lives.

People are also reading…

I encourage all students who would like to develop these attributes to contact the club in your school. And invite all community members who would like to serve the kids and greater Helena community to investigate Kiwanis as a conduit to do so.

Ed Mangis,

Helena

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Guns do not make us safer

Guns do not make us safer

If more guns made us safer, America would be the safest country in the world since we have more guns in circulation than the total number of o…

Vote comment sense this election

Vote comment sense this election

Emergency rule! Hear ye! Hear ye! Against a district court judge and the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, DPHHS Meir and Gianforte decided…

Fortify gun laws

Fortify gun laws

The discussion should not be about how to fortify schools. It should be how to fortify gun laws so our children and grandchildren do not need …

Vote no on marijuana tax

Vote no on marijuana tax

If you oppose recreational marijuana, think seriously about voting NO on adding a 3% tax, which is on the ballot. Your knee jerk reaction migh…

Parents and teachers must unite

Parents and teachers must unite

Last week’s news was stressful to say the least. The insanity of acknowledging or even denying current challenges but continuing our same beha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News