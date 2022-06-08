Thank you, Kiwanis

First, a big thanks to the IR for the front-page coverage of the Kiwanis sponsored project of Capitol High students constructing benches for the city trails. Positive news is always nice.

Second other thanks to Chuck Amdahl of the Tombstone Kiwanis e-mail Club for his leadership and hard work in bringing the project off. Also, to The Capitol High welding class for the good work. Plus, to the Montana District of Kiwanis Foundation for their financial support.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world — one child and one community at a time. This project involved Kiwanis helping kids improve their community. A win-win-win project! Look around and you will see other Kiwanis projects that improve the community — Cherry Park, Batch ball field, the fairground's covered picnic area, the benches in East Helena parks, the sod roof on the homestead house in East Helena. The list goes on and on. One of the great projects is establishing and supporting the Service Leadership Clubs — Key Club in high schools and Circle K in Colleges. Here students develop leadership skills and make community service a part of their lives.

I encourage all students who would like to develop these attributes to contact the club in your school. And invite all community members who would like to serve the kids and greater Helena community to investigate Kiwanis as a conduit to do so.

Ed Mangis,

Helena

