Thank you Holly Michels for your excellent investigative reporting and to the IR in this era of intimidation and deceit, for headlining this Aug. 16 story: "AG told county attorney to drop 2 misdemeanor conceal-carry charges."

A common tactic these days by appointed officials, is to remain silent when reporters ask questions. Reporters ask questions that the public needs to have answered. Often reporters are asked to not publish their story until officials can massage the message, or delay until the story grows stale.

Because the public requires unvarnished news to function in a healthy democracy, we (the public) are at the mercy of news outlets. Which is not lost on those who strive for unequivocal power and control.

Thank you to the IR and those journalists who push for truth.

Gayle Joslin

Helena

Love 9 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0