 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thank you, Holly Michels
1 comment

Thank you, Holly Michels

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you Holly Michels for your excellent investigative reporting and to the IR in this era of intimidation and deceit, for headlining this Aug. 16 story: "AG told county attorney to drop 2 misdemeanor conceal-carry charges."

A common tactic these days by appointed officials, is to remain silent when reporters ask questions. Reporters ask questions that the public needs to have answered. Often reporters are asked to not publish their story until officials can massage the message, or delay until the story grows stale.

Because the public requires unvarnished news to function in a healthy democracy, we (the public) are at the mercy of news outlets. Which is not lost on those who strive for unequivocal power and control.

Thank you to the IR and those journalists who push for truth.

Gayle Joslin

Helena

LETTER TO THE EDITOR ICON
1 comment
9
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Save us from ourselves
Letters

Save us from ourselves

As a 66-year-old retired state Communicable Disease Epidemiology Program manager, I'm trying to figure out what happened to my country.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News