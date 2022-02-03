 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thank you for supporting Wreaths Across America

On behalf of the Montana POW/MIA Awareness Association, I extend my thanks to the Helena-area community and businesses who sponsored veteran wreaths placed at Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison, on Dec. 18, 2021. Over 150 volunteers braved 10-degree weather to help honor our American heroes, placing 1,060 wreaths.

Fundraising continues throughout the year, and with your support, we hope to secure sponsorships for 1,500 wreaths in 2022. You can sponsor a wreath for just $15 by making a check payable to Wreaths Across America and mailing to Wreaths Across America, P.O. Box 7693, Helena, MT 59604, or you can sponsor online by visiting www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/MT0010P.

Thank you for your continued support!

Lisa Juvik Leland

President, Montana POW/MIA Awareness Association

Helena 

