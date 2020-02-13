Thank you for supporting Scouts BSA
Thank you for supporting Scouts BSA

The BSA Lone Scouts, Hailey and Ashley, would like to thank the community of Helena for all the support given to them since joining the Scouting program a year ago! Without your support we would not have made it this far.

Thank you to everyone that supports Scouts BSA through Friends of Scouting and the donations given during Scouting for Food events. Also, a BIG thank you to American Legion Post 2 for allowing us to help honor our veterans, by providing flags to be placed out at cemeteries on Memorial Day, letting us help our community through highway cleanups, teaching honor to our nation through flag ceremonies and for giving us the opportunity to help support veteran families in need in our community.

Again, thank you all for your support as we grow in our leadership roles.

Erin Carpenter

Helena

