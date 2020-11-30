Thank you for supporting law enforcement

Dear Helena,

I would personally like to send my sincere thanks to the Helena community for all of the amazing support you’ve given to law enforcement over the last year. I want you all to know it does not go unnoticed and is appreciated more than words can express. All of the coffee, food, treats, painted rocks, cards, stickers, signs, flowers, letters of support, kind words and thumbs up have made a difference in my life and all those who choose law enforcement as a profession.

The countless number of times coffee has been bought for me by the person in front of me whom I’ve never met reminds me how grateful I am to live in such a compassionate, supportive community. The coffee is great but the expression of appreciation is much more important. I want you all to know that every time a coffee is bought for me, I pay it forward to the person behind me, whom I do not know. I do this knowing that if I can pass on even a fraction of the happiness that was passed on to me, that person’s day will be brighter.