Thank you for supporting Helena High School

We could not have accomplished Helena High School’s Incoming Freshman BBQ without the support of local businesses! A big thank you and shout out to the following shops, who generously donated gift cards for the event:

1889 Coffee, Evolve Nutrition, Firetower Coffee, Great Harvest Bread Co, Grateful Bread, McDonalds (on Prospect), The Parrot Confectionery, Pita Pit, Planet Gyros, Starbucks (on Lyndale) and The Breakfast Club.

Thank you again for supporting our kids and community!

Jenna Amman, Student Council member, Helena High School class of 2023

