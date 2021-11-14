 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thank you for showing up

  • 0

We are nearly a year into the COVID-19 vaccination efforts in our community, and we want to thank everyone who keeps showing up.

Thank you to the community that shows up to get vaccinated. Whether you get your first dose, second dose, or booster dose, we appreciate your commitment to helping protect yourself and our community.

Thank you to the community health care workers and volunteers that show up -- regardless of the weather -- to vaccinate our community. The number of hours logged by retired health care professionals, community volunteers, and others is astounding -- well over 15,000 hours. This number just keeps growing. When new people become eligible to receive the vaccine or a booster dose, our volunteers answer the call. To say that they are the backbone of this effort is an understatement. We simply couldn't do it without them.

And last but certainly not least, thank you to the vaccine planning coalition members who show up each week to prepare for large clinics and discover new ways to generate interest and access. Your behind-the-scenes work and ongoing commitment are helping to save lives.

We indeed are in this together. And, thanks to you, we will get through this.

Laurel Riek, Disease Control and Prevention Division Supervisor at Lewis and Clark Public Health

People are also reading…

Brian Lee, Vice President of Operations at St. Peter's Health

Jill-Marie Steeley, CEO at PureView Health

letter to the editor icon
0 comments
3
0
0
1
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Think of your neighbors

Think of your neighbors

I was just watching the local news and the top stories are about the continuing overcrowding in the hospitals in the state due to COVID-19, an…

Thank you for electing me

Thank you for electing me

Thank you Helena for electing me one of your two new city commissioners. I am grateful for the opportunity you have given me to work proactive…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News