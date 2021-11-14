Thank you for showing up

We are nearly a year into the COVID-19 vaccination efforts in our community, and we want to thank everyone who keeps showing up.

Thank you to the community that shows up to get vaccinated. Whether you get your first dose, second dose, or booster dose, we appreciate your commitment to helping protect yourself and our community.

Thank you to the community health care workers and volunteers that show up -- regardless of the weather -- to vaccinate our community. The number of hours logged by retired health care professionals, community volunteers, and others is astounding -- well over 15,000 hours. This number just keeps growing. When new people become eligible to receive the vaccine or a booster dose, our volunteers answer the call. To say that they are the backbone of this effort is an understatement. We simply couldn't do it without them.

And last but certainly not least, thank you to the vaccine planning coalition members who show up each week to prepare for large clinics and discover new ways to generate interest and access. Your behind-the-scenes work and ongoing commitment are helping to save lives.

We indeed are in this together. And, thanks to you, we will get through this.

Laurel Riek, Disease Control and Prevention Division Supervisor at Lewis and Clark Public Health

Brian Lee, Vice President of Operations at St. Peter's Health

Jill-Marie Steeley, CEO at PureView Health

