Thank you for saving lives

Absolute kudos to the Helena Police Department for stopping a potential school shooting. That's how it should always work.
Thank you, thank you to the brave people who reported the threats. You saved lives.
Rebecca Shaw-Quiñones,
Helena
Absolute kudos to the Helena Police Department for stopping a potential school shooting. That's how it should always work.
Thank you, thank you to the brave people who reported the threats. You saved lives.
Rebecca Shaw-Quiñones,
Helena
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Sometimes your entertainment comes from unexpected places. The dance performed by OPI Superintendent Elsie Arntzen and her spin doctor/PR guy …
Emergency rule! Hear ye! Hear ye! Against a district court judge and the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, DPHHS Meir and Gianforte decided…
Dear Senator Daines, Are you really OK with any 18-year-old buying two AR-15s, no questions asked?
If you oppose recreational marijuana, think seriously about voting NO on adding a 3% tax, which is on the ballot. Your knee jerk reaction migh…
I don’t think it is a shock to anyone that high gas prices are affecting us all. When we are forced to spend more at the pump to fuel our vehi…
If more guns made us safer, America would be the safest country in the world since we have more guns in circulation than the total number of o…
I used to get excited about voting in Montana. 1964 was my first opportunity, and I was thankful that I had a chance to vote for the candidate…
The discussion should not be about how to fortify schools. It should be how to fortify gun laws so our children and grandchildren do not need …
Pictures and mini obituaries of slaughtered children won’t work.
Last week’s news was stressful to say the least. The insanity of acknowledging or even denying current challenges but continuing our same beha…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.