Thank you for helping families in need

It is with great appreciation to the Helena community that I write this letter on behalf of Renee Bauer, executive director of Family Promise of Greater Helena. As of today, they are full in their shelter and have a waitlist that has 15 families on it. The Prevention and Diversion programs have surpassed their expectations and they have served over double the number of families they ever anticipated — 68 since May 2021. Their need for expanded shelter is huge, and they can’t make that happen without the help of the community. Their email address is director@familypromisehelena.org. Thanks to all who help these families in their great need.

In Christ’s name,

Joy Edgar, co-chair of Family Promise,

Helena

