Thank you for endorsements

Thank you to the Helena Education Association, the Montanans Organized for Education PAC for endorsing me for the Helena School Board. Your confidence in me is wonderful. I thank my husband and those who are supporting me in this election. I also thank the Helena Independent Record for their candidate survey. Thank you also to the League of Women’s Voters for their forum. It has been an interesting journey, one I do not regret taking. Children are the basis of our democracy. We must ensure that our children have the best education that we can give to them.