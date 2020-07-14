Our present governor thinks that he can gain political advantage in his race for the U.S. Senate by trashing big corporations. Apparently he fails to realize that large corporations employ many millions of Americans and provides them with health care and many other benefits. It is true that some of the executives of corporations like some political figures are corrupt and need to be held accountable for their bad behavior, but "like most Americans" the huge majority of corporations are law abiding and honest. Thank God for large businesses and their contribution to this great country.