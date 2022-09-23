 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thank a public health laboratorian

  • 0

For those of you that don’t know, September has been designated as Public Health Laboratory Appreciation Month. The work that goes on in the State Public Health Laboratories is behind closed doors, so often goes unnoticed, and yet the importance of their work is the cornerstone to public health emergency response and protecting our communities from infectious disease outbreaks and harmful environmental contaminants.

Public health laboratories provide the testing and data required to detect, confirm, and monitor epidemic and pandemic events. Their importance was most evident over the past few years, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and they were the only ones in the state able to provide COVID-19 testing to help with public health response. With little infrastructure, they worked tirelessly, day after day, to perform thousands of tests per week trying to keep up with the community demand. They were the unseen frontline responders and unsung heroes.

People are also reading…

So for this month, and into the future, think about the people and the work that goes on behind the scenes. Thank a Public Health Laboratorian today!

Debbie Gibson, 

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get vaccinated

Get vaccinated

I ran the Montana Communicable Disease Epidemiology program and retired three months before it started. Finally good timing in my life. In Mar…

Nov. 8 election is about our freedoms

Nov. 8 election is about our freedoms

I applaud the Montana Supreme Court for continuing the injunction against three anti-choice laws passed last year by the Republican controlled Legislature.

An analogy

An analogy

The stalling tactics that Donald Trump has used his entire life continue in the Mar-A-Lago documents case. 

Recent newspaper changes

Recent newspaper changes

We have subscribed to the Independent Record for more than 40 years, but we are thinking of cancelling our subscription after the latest chang…

Learning our lessons from history

Learning our lessons from history

Shipping "undesirables" to Martha's Vineyard in order to purge Florida is not unlike putting European Jews in cattle cars and not telling them they are headed to extinction.

Restructuring features is bad news

Restructuring features is bad news

Whenever I receive a message that begins "We're making some changes in order to serve you better" I know to brace myself for bad news and your…

Not pleased with changes

Not pleased with changes

I am not pleased with some of the changes that were made to the comics and puzzles. I am most displeased with the LA Times crossword puzzle. M…

Opinions were silenced

Opinions were silenced

I would like to remind the people who changed the paper that there are quite a few older people in our community that read the paper, comics and do the crossword as a daily ritual. 

Lack of coverage

Lack of coverage

In past years, the news stations and newspapers reported on the annual NAMI Walks. As of today, Sept. 20, all I have seen in the Independent Record were the advertisements announcing the event.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News