For those of you that don’t know, September has been designated as Public Health Laboratory Appreciation Month. The work that goes on in the State Public Health Laboratories is behind closed doors, so often goes unnoticed, and yet the importance of their work is the cornerstone to public health emergency response and protecting our communities from infectious disease outbreaks and harmful environmental contaminants.

Public health laboratories provide the testing and data required to detect, confirm, and monitor epidemic and pandemic events. Their importance was most evident over the past few years, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and they were the only ones in the state able to provide COVID-19 testing to help with public health response. With little infrastructure, they worked tirelessly, day after day, to perform thousands of tests per week trying to keep up with the community demand. They were the unseen frontline responders and unsung heroes.

So for this month, and into the future, think about the people and the work that goes on behind the scenes. Thank a Public Health Laboratorian today!

Debbie Gibson,

Helena