Tester will keep standing up for Montana

I am writing an answer to John Forbes' letter in the 11/11/2020 paper. Why would you question what Sen. Jon Tester will do now that our elections are over? He will do just what he has been doing. Standing up for the people of Montana. Standing up for veterans. Standing up for agriculture, doing exactly what he has been doing for years.
I hope you will not only be watching Sen. Tester, but all people elected in Montana in both the Senate and House. After all we don't want anyone who was elected to be a pawn for the majority leader, either.
Tricia Brown Alexander
Helena
