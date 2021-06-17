Tester needs to support MAPLand Act

Sen. Jon Tester has been a public lands champion and a reliable supporter of legislation that improves public access, most recently as co-sponsor of the Great American Outdoors Act, which fully funded the best access tool we have, the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

And now, Sen. Tester has a golden opportunity to put that money to good use.

The Modernizing Access to Our Public Land (MAPLand) Act would digitize -- and make available to the public -- all sorts of recreational use and access information, helping both public land owners on the landscape and our land-management agencies by clearly illustrating in real time where easements exist, what sort of recreational restrictions are in place and when, and where we'd get the most bang-for-our-buck in terms of new opportunities for public access.

After a long winter and a challenging year, now more than ever we crave the outdoors. With 3.1 million acres of public lands in Montana that we currently can't get to, the time to pass this bill has never been better.

As an avid sportsman, I look to Sen. Tester to continue his legacy of defending our outdoor pursuits by cosponsoring the MAPLand Act and helping it become law.

Dane Rider

Lewistown

