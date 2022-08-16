Tester is no longer for Montanans

I wonder if there is a reason Sen. Tester has not been honest about the toxic burn bill. But none of the Democratic senators were honest. Yes the bill is set to help veterans. That is not what was in question. What was in question is the part about $400 billion mandatory spending over 10 years. This part of the bill is what was contested. It outspends the veterans’ help. Now how nice is that?

Sen. Tester was all giddy about the bill's passage on Aug. 2, 2022, and even got a call from the president about it. I wonder what part of the bill Sen. Tester liked best: the veterans’ part or the fact that he and the others get their hands on $400 billion dollars to spend as they desire. Sen. Tester used the veterans as cannon fodder to get what he really wanted: the $400 billion. They were expendable. Why do this? Because if they lose the house or senate at the midterms, the green deal funding will be hard to come by. This way they still have funding for some green deal nonsense. Veterans were just cover.

Sen. Tester, for all his talk about his concern for veterans and the military, has helped put it in the dire straits it is in now: from not speaking out about the withdrawal from Afghanistan, no opposition to the woke teaching and pronoun changing, vaccine mandate, to allowing transgenders into the ranks. All these have weakened the once mighty American military, causing recruitment to slide, causing problems with warships, aircraft and weapons.

Sen/ Tester, since being in D.C., has not been for Montana nor has he been honest with us — not about Obamacare, nor about the Keystone oil pipeline nor responsible spending. He has voted for all this spending costing Montana millions in inflation and still backs more spending by the government that will continue to cause inflation to rise. He backed — and still does — Tracey Stone Manning, the head of BLM that is backing the American Prairie in eastern Montana, causing hardships on ranchers in that area.

He backs what is happening on the southern border while Montanans die from drug overdoses supplied by the southern border, supplied by China.

Sen. Tester is not for Montana, but for the far left agenda of the Democratic Party. It is time for Sen. Tester to ask to be relieved and return home as he has lost his way and no longer listens to the majority of Montanans, but to special interest groups.

Charlie P. Hull Jr.,

East Helena