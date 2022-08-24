Government spending continues and Sen. Tester continues to vote for it, placing more burden upon Montanans. Now if Sen. Tester was or is a real farmer, he would know that one cannot just continue to spend and run up debt, for one day the bank will say, “No more.” Yet he does not get the connection between what he spends in the government and his “farm.”

You see, Sen. Tester has little understanding about government subsidies and taxes. To get money for subsidies one must tax the people first. It is not the government that just creates the money. They must take it first, then pass it out to others. But very few folks realize these subsidies are their own money that was taken from them.

Both houses of Congress and the executive branch forget this for some reason. They figure it is the government’s and we owe it to them to spend any way and any amount they want. Most Americans, I dare say, would not spend their money on the things the government does. We the people need to remember that the government subsidies are coming from you the taxpayer. And when our senior senator makes it sound too good to be true, remember his lips are moving, so it most likely is not.

Charlie P. Hull Jr.,

East Helena