 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tester has always fought for veterans

  • 0

"The PACT Act as written includes a budget gimmick that would allow $400 billion of current law spending to be moved from the discretionary to the mandatory spending category. This provision is completely unnecessary to achieve the PACT Act’s stated goal of expanding health care and other benefits for veterans," Toomey said in a statement last week.

"The other side: Denis McDonough, secretary of Veterans Affairs, followed Toomey on "State of the Union," explaining that the $400 billion fund Republicans object to is included in the bill to ensure that "all the spending for this program is for the veterans exposed to these toxins.

"Toomey expressed his concerns with the language of the bill. He argued that there already was $400 billion allocated in the discretionary spending budget, and that moving it to the mandatory spending budget would be nothing more than a "gimmick" to avoid spending caps."

People are also reading…

So, what does it mean to move the already approved $400 billion from discretionary to mandatory spending? It means that Congress LOSES control and the VA gains control. Sorry to burst the outrage bubble, but the only gimmick was from the Republicans. Take your worst medical bill, multiply it by 66,000 (the number of veterans the IR reported in Montana) and then multiply that by 50 states. It is heartless to believe that our veterans do not deserve every dollar to fight the horrible debilitating diseases they now suffer because someone didn't think they needed protective gear when exposed to toxic chemicals. Sen. Tester has always been on the right side of fighting for our veterans — no gimmicks necessary.

Connie Forbes,

Helena

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Help needed with water bill

Help needed with water bill

I just got a letter from the water company for $1,229.74 for water for the pet cemetery. The water company said to expect another bill for the…

Reject candidates with an R behind their name

Reject candidates with an R behind their name

Greg Gianforte is undermining the citizens of Montana. His Montana Supreme Court request to overturn the longstanding Armstrong decision protecting access to pre-viability abortion as a way to silence Montanan voters.

Use surplus for teachers

Use surplus for teachers

It is past the time to put our money where our mouth is regarding “the poor teachers are underpaid,” they are and this may be an opportunity for us to do something about it. 

Appreciation for Tester

Appreciation for Tester

Sen. Tester has our veterans’ interests his priority again. Thank you for your PACT Act, which our veterans need and deserve.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News