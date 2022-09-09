Tester does not care about Montana

Senator Jon Tester has once again shown to Montana that he only cares for the special interest groups and not for Montana. Oh yes, he can spin his tales anyway he wants to make it look like he cares, but the truth is he does not. His latest example is in East Montana and the deal given to the American Prairie Reserve, a group backed by out of state money and out of country money, and now by the Bureau of Land Management and its director.

Even before the deal was made to take the land out of production, the fencing was coming down. Did they know ahead of time that the ruling was in their favor? Sure they did. In taking the fencing down the BLM changed how the land use is done now, claiming that fencing it off was not good for the land. Before, the ranchers moved cattle around to allow the grass and land to recover and not to overgraze. Now the buffalo can overgraze all they want.

Montana ranchers can no longer use the public land for cattle, which takes the land out of production, hurting the rancher and the counties and towns around the land. Where was Senator Tester in opposition to this move? Well, he was in the wrong corner. But the Governor of Montana and the AG stood up for the rancher and not the big special interest and big dirty money…

Senator Tester also backs the 30 X 30 plan that will remove more farmers and ranchers from the land. Now with the world population reaching 8 billion people, is this the time to take farmers and ranchers off the land? No, it is not, yet Senator Tester believes it is. Again the Governor of Montana and the Attorney General do not, and are fighting to stop these actions that will harm Montanans and take their land and livelihood.

Senator Tester, just who will you support — Montanans or the rich elite special interest?

Charlie P. Hull Jr.,

East Helena