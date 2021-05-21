Tell Tester you oppose voter bill

Sen. Jon Tester co-sponsored Senate Bill 1 the so-called “For the People Act”. Designed to rewrite election law, this bill puts the federal government in charge of elections. It would actually make it easier to cheat and harder to vote.

Sen. Tester knows nationalizing elections is not in line with the Constitution. Plus, it doesn't make common sense. What we Montanans want is different than what Californians want.

This bill would allow your tax dollars to be placed into campaign accounts of various candidates. This means your money could be spent by candidates you don't support and worse, buying ads to attack candidates you do like.

Ballot harvesting would be allowed making tampering with ballots a temptation for those collecting them. We've all heard the stories!

But, among the worst ideas is gutting voter ID laws. Recent polling shows Americans including a large majority of Black people and Hispanics favor voters having an ID. No one favors having their vote canceled by someone not eligible to vote.

Write or call Sen. Tester today. Tell him you are not in favor of Senate Bill 1 which is simply a partisan power grab that would destroy the integrity of our elections.

Al Smith

Vaughn

