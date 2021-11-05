Teaching history including race

Lions and tigers, and Critical Race Theory – oh my!

The latest Republican bugaboo is a specialized field of study not even taught in Montana K-12 schools. But Republican officials apparently never let reality get in the way of a really good whopper of a lie when it serves their interests. Visions of anxious, guilt-ridden, permanently damaged white children cowering at the mercy of Marxist public-school teachers is simply a strategy to cow teachers into not mentioning race at all in the teaching of history.

But, believe it or not, race and history in our state, country, and world are inextricably linked. We would do our students a profound disservice by not teaching them a full picture of history. For example, in our state we have these small parcels of land called reservations where many Native Americans live. Well, how did that come about? Seems like there might be a story there. Oh sorry, CRT! Can’t talk about that. Might hurt someone’s fragile feelings.

Let’s give our kids more credit than the fear mongers would grant. In order to function in an increasingly diverse world students need to be taught the good and bad, the honorable and reprehensible in our history and all shades in between thereby promoting critical thinking on these complex issues. An open exploration of history, as opposed to a whitewashed myth, is essential in creating citizens and human beings who are curious, responsible and capable of wrestling with ethical dilemmas. Many thanks to the teachers who value the facts and teach our children well!

John Hoffland

Helena

Love 3 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1