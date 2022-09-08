Teacher charged with assault was treated unfairly

The IR recently reported a lawsuit filed against the Public Schools and a teacher about mishandling a student. This emotionally disturbed student was scratching other students in a music class. Responding to correct the behavior, the teacher allowed the situation to escalate enough to have laid hands on the student to forcefully remove him from the classroom, leaving red marks on the child.

The public schools are increasingly intolerant of “hands-on” behavior amongst both children and adults for good reasons. During that same time, the schools have witnessed an increase in children identified as needing more intensive behavioral/learning support to prepare at-risk children to cope effectively into adulthood. As a former teacher, it should be of no surprise that many of us saw an increase in disrespectful behaviors partly due to those modeled by state and national “leaders” since the 2016 election campaign.

As much as we expect superhuman powers from teachers, remember their limitations. Specialists (music and PE teachers) aren’t typically trained in or even apprised of identified anti-social behaviors; they aren’t a part of the team that determines interventions. Volatile students should always be accompanied by an aide who has the knowledge and training to avoid conflict.

I hope the very best for this teacher who, with his name and picture sprawled on the front page of the IR, has had irreparable harm done to his career, self-esteem and reputation. The amount of reporting of alleged crimes is unfair to those accused, and your disclaimer of “all citizens are considered innocent until proven guilty” falls on deaf ears. It smacks of tabloid reporting and we deserve better; certainly, this teacher requires better reporting by you.

Rob Freistadt,

Helena