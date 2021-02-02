Teach yourself media literacy

When I was growing up the only media available were newspapers, radio, personal letters and telephones. Media literacy, the capacity to recognize erroneous, even purposely misleading information, wasn't nearly as important. For example, if someone in a position of authority claims the 2018 Stoneman Douglas High shooting never happened, do you automatically question whether that could be true? Or, if the U.S. president says the 2020 election was "rigged and I won”, do you believe him? A media literate person would question that statement, and any others like it, because it is, on the surface, self-serving.

Beyond that, the media literate person always views incoming information from all sources with the question "Does that seem plausible?" Think of how many thousands of local, county and state election officials would have to be complicit to cover up and keep covered up millions of votes changed from one candidate to another. Does it seem possible that no one would tell the truth? Thousands keeping the truth covered up. Why?

Take the important step in becoming media literate. Commit to always asking, "Does this make logical sense? Are there any reasons to question the truth of this claim?"

Galen McKibben

Helena

