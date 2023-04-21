There have been a few articles written recently promoting the benefit of a carbon tax.

In 200 words, I cannot explain what is wrong with this idea.

The plan is to place a cost on carbon at the source. The idea is to tax businesses for their carbon pollution, which will then be passed on to the consumer.

Here now comes the sales pitch. Tax collections are then redistributed. Everyone is to receive a tax refund, which the tax burden has placed upon them. This is after the government takes its cut to fund green ideas with the new slush fund (think Solyndra).

This sounds great, but why the refund? You can call this a carbon tax, but really it is a redistributive tax.

I suspect that the majority of recipients will spend this money, thereby increasing their carbon footprint.

I cannot understand why anyone would want, along with the present inflation, the federal government to add another tax to its citizens.

This tax will do nothing to decrease carbon emissions on a global level. It will simply decrease the prosperity of this country.

Matt West,

Townsend