Tax legislation benefits wealthiest

Montana state Republican Sen. Greg Hertz sponsored Senate Bill 159, which was passed and signed into law. It cut the top state income tax from 6.9% to 6.75% until 2024. This tax cut will primarily benefit the highest income earners in Montana. Over 80% of the cuts will go to the wealthiest 20% of Montanans.

Senator Hertz also sponsored Senate Bill 399, which was passed and signed into law. It goes into effect in 2024 as SB 159 phases out. If further cuts taxes for the wealthiest Montanans and eliminates dozens of tax credits.

These tax bills will cost the state $60 million in lost revenues.

Remember this when you next vote: Democrats work for you, not just a few.

Suz Rittenhouse

Polson

