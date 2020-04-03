Take stay-at-home order seriously

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

This is a very important message for the people of Montana.

If we all follow the shelter at home rule, we can avoid becoming as devastated as Italy or New York City. Only leave the house for food, medicine or urgent medical care. Only essential businesses and their employees should go to work. Continue to practice social distancing and good hand hygiene.

Currently we are fortunate to have a low caseload of COVID-19, but we anticipate more cases over the next day to weeks. We can prevent further spread by SIMPLY STAYING AT HOME. Remember that your actions affect not only you and your family but the well-being of our entire great state.

Thank you for understanding. Please contact your local doctor’s office with any questions. Stay safe.

This opinion was signed by the following Helena physicians:

Michael Palcisko, MD

Teresa Augustine, MD

Callie Riggin, MD

Jessica Smith, DO

Erin Green, DO

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0