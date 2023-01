I am asking for a favor from my donators for the pet cemetery. I had a stroke in December, so until I get back on my feet, is it possible for you folks to drop off the cans and papers directly to Pacific Steel and tell them to put it on the pet cemetery account? I am on the mend, but it takes time. Thanks to all of you for your continued support. I couldn’t make it if it weren’t for you folks. God bless you all.