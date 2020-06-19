Take down old signs
0 comments

Take down old signs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

Left over signage is an insult to the community. It is deplorable what our commissioners don't do to keep Helena an attractive community. They should require signage of closed stores be taken down at midnight of the closing. Hastings sign has been on their closed store front for years. Capital Hill Mall has its broken sign on Prospect going on two years. Shopko not only has its sign still up on the building but so is its small directional sign on East Custer.

At election time, elect people for commissioner who will care for and will preserve our community!

Shelley Lines

Helena

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

An age of political extremes
Letters

An age of political extremes

Montana's Red state, or should I say Red Neck Agenda, was on display recently. CBS televised Jay Snowden of Whitefish yelling in a little blac…

Bullock not a moderate
Letters

Bullock not a moderate

Gov. Steve Bullock has proclaimed himself as a “moderate” in Montana’s 2020 Senate race, despite having shifted further and further to the lef…

Media must do better
Letters

Media must do better

I'm writing to ask the media a question: When are you going to take some responsibility for what's happening.?

Daines helped Montanan get home
Letters

Daines helped Montanan get home

Working in Helana and listening to the radio I am bombarded with Steve Bullock's negative ads about Sen. Steve Daines. I have a recent experie…

Trump rhetoric fanning flames
Letters

Trump rhetoric fanning flames

Attorney General William Barr ordered a forceful removal of peaceful protesters with rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas so dictator Tr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News