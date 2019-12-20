{{featured_button_text}}
An open letter to my fellow Americans who embrace the Republican point of view:

Please take back your party! Please select and elect leaders with deep, unwavering commitment to truth and justice. At this point in our history we desperately need both the Republican and the Democratic parties to be led by political leaders with moral and ethical values in place -- leaders who have compassion and the capacity to empathize with others who may not share their views. Our democracy may be at stake. All of us, ultra-conservative, conservative, centralist, liberal, ultra-liberal should be concerned. We must work together to find a way to save our democracy.

Galen McKibben

Helena

