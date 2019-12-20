An open letter to my fellow Americans who embrace the Republican point of view:
Please take back your party! Please select and elect leaders with deep, unwavering commitment to truth and justice. At this point in our history we desperately need both the Republican and the Democratic parties to be led by political leaders with moral and ethical values in place -- leaders who have compassion and the capacity to empathize with others who may not share their views. Our democracy may be at stake. All of us, ultra-conservative, conservative, centralist, liberal, ultra-liberal should be concerned. We must work together to find a way to save our democracy.
You have free articles remaining.
Galen McKibben
Helena
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(15) comments
You know what, maybe I am wrong about the cowards in the criminal conservative party.
Check this out:
helenair.com
https://www.latimes.com/opinion/story/2019-12-20/trump-outrage-tweet-christianity-today-impeachment
Interesting that the religious finally finds their morals and sends notice to the criminal conservatives.
Yes, and Trump fired back saying 'A far left magazine, or very "progressive,"...'
His idiot followers will believe him.
This party has sung its last swan song. The party of cowards and criminals has taken its place.
Thomas Brown said "This party has sung its last swan song. "
Well, yes. Just look at the supporters we have here:
- Little Johnny Williams who also defends pedophile priests and has the record for posting the most false information on this site
- Hadar goldin who is a closet segregationist
- Dan Moore who thinks that Rosa Parks was an anti-social and a sociopath
- RJ Cochran who has posted false information numerous times
- Jeremy Mygland who had his computer access taken away by his wife for disclosing personal information about his child online
- Mitch Everson who lives in his own alternative universe
- countrydoc who makes fun of disabled kids
- Dean Cauley who wants to abort any fetus that doesn't measure up to some cognitive standard
- Harry Klutz who wants to use law enforcement to silence voices of opposition
- Three Wise Dogs who had his account suspended for posting racist rants
- James Hillman who disrespects veterans
- dolphind3 (AKA Dougie P.) who threatens opposing voices with physical violence
All of them the face of today's GOP.
For all the bluster here, I actually have and have had conservative friends (and even some family!), and some are still republicans. Like this letter, and Bob's recently stated, they too are shocked by what their party has become. For all of the bluster about deficits, morality and rule of law, small government just from 4 years ago...Republicans dropped all pretend about everything they SAY they believe in for blatant pandered and always empty promises, and leadership that does exactly the opposite.
We understand they got snow-jobbed. Lied to by a lying candidate...made easily verifiable false promises and inundated on social media by Russian bots and operative working to help Trump. But once you are snow-jobbed, you kinda have to take responsibility for being conned and for your own recovery. You have to stand up, admit your mistake and move back to a path of normalcy...too many on the fat but fringe right can't let go of their hope that this isn't a con.
It is a con. It's always been a con.
For those that want it - it's not too late. You can get out before it gets worse...and it will get worse. Trump's a callous, careless and not very smart man with massive insecurity issues. Even if he survives impeachment there are strong chances in 10 months he gets caught again at something insanely stupid...or any of the impending investigations reveal more of his slime... or the many upcoming tell alls reveal even more about Trump corruption, amorality and disregard for his office. Could be another affair revealed, a love child, his taxes are produced by court order, on going emoluments, Rudy & his Russian compadres in NY role over, the next Anonymous Senior Statesman missive...or just Trump's own actions. Just yesterday it was revealed that Trump directly told senior officials in the WH that he believed all the fakery he believes about Ukraine because Putin told him to believe it, even while his own military, intel, LE and state department groups have saids that's absolutely not true.
The outs are simple. Start picking up the truth and running with it. If Trump has nothing to hide, why is he hiding it? A clear majority of American (71%) want a fair trial with Trump admin witnesses who supposedly can exonerate him to testy. They want Senators to not pre-judge the evidence but to do their jobs. Call/write Steve Daines today and remind him that you elect the same of him, and the Senate. Express your outrage when a sitting US senator Like SC's Graham state that even before the trial he refuses to be a fair juror even though as a prosecutor of the Clinton impeachment that hours of video showing him begging Democrat senators to do just the opposite.
Become one of the Americans who wants to know the truth and you will be on the way. Don't accept lies even the ones you wish were true.
While the socialists, communists and race baiters permeate the democrat party from top to bottom.
Start with your own corrupt party first. Throw out Biden and the Clinton's and their crime syndicate.
Hey lefties, you know Trump is not impeached till the papers are filed in the Senate. And so far you have lost another senator to the Republican party. How is your kabuki theatrics working so far? ROTFLMAO
Little Johnny Williams with his usual attacks on the left using the same old lies and false narratives.
And do you see this? Little Johnny says "...and their crime syndicate."
This from the guy who defends pedophile priests and the corrupt and criminal syndicate, The Roman Catholic Church, that facilitates them.
Little Johnny, there is no scum so low that you won't find a way to defend it.
Hey What do you know - Johnny FAKE NEWS is wrong again.
1. Sorry Charlie - you tried all of this. It didn't stick. Bill Clinton got some mouth love and paid the price for lying about it. Everything else is just fake News and Lies. Even the latest review of the Hillary emails run by Trump's DOJ/SD found she did nothing wrong. Like the years and multiple investigations your side did. Nothing. Emails, Benghazi, Pizzagate (stupid even for you losers), Vince Foster, land deals, Foundation was clean as a whistle...but guess who's Foundation had to shut down because Trump was self dealing from it...Trump had to legal admitting it and pay 2 Million in fines.
In fact, if you want - we can go down the many crimes and act of defrauding investors, banks, and companies that Trump as engaged in...and all are proven, unlike your Hillary rants.
Same with Hunter...I don't care for a second about him, and have never liked Biden or Nepotism...but he's been investigated and found to have done nothing wrong other than take bags of moment because of who he was. Remind me when actually care about it and we will talk about the Trump white house again.
2. He is impeached...and if the Senate continues to show that going to run a sham trial, Nancy can keep holding them and he will still be impeached. This is you parroting the news. One Constitutional scholars claimed this - fox and the right wing parrots jump on it - and now you are squaring. Dozens of other scholars came out and called it bunk - he's impeached as soon as the vote was taken. Keep trying weasel. You keep splitting those hairs and I'll keep reminding you that he's the third President ever to be IMPEACHED!!
What do think Ronald Reagan would think of today’s GOP with the likes of Trump and spineless cowards like Graham and McConnell? Even the Bush boys thought and do think Trump and his allies are dangerous numbskulls.
Sorry John "I love pedophiles" Williams, there is no race baiting when it comes to racists such as you. You always support the scumbags which speaks volumes about you. You should just crawl back into your trailer and STFU.
The GOP started down the road of no principles in three easy steps:
Step #1 - The welcomed in the Evangelical Christians even against the warnings of one of their stalwart conservatives, Barry Goldwater.
Step #2 - The acquiesce to the likes of Newt Gingrich who replaced statesmanship with combativeness and attacked the patriotism of anyone who didn't go along with him.
Step #3 - They solidified their "no compromises" position by letting is that fringe, The Tea Party.
So willingly to throw their principles under the bus, they were, and are, ripe for the picking of a con artist and grifter like Donald Trump.
Good Point CB
Mark Gali in Christianity Today encourages the impeachment of Donald Trump. In his article he writes:
" ....... the facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents. That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral."
"........... Consider what an unbelieving world will say if you continue to brush off Mr. Trump’s immoral words and behavior in the cause of political expediency. If we don’t reverse course now, will anyone take anything we say about justice and righteousness with any seriousness for decades to come? "
Amen!! I still cannot fathom how so many Evangelicals worship Trump.
It's because most evangelicals are as corrupt and morally bankrupt as IMPOTUS.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.