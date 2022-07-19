Take a look in the mirror

Lots of vitriol in the editorial pages of the Independent Record these days. The right calling the left socialists. The left calling the right advocates of murdering elementary school children. Once in a while, a few come along decrying the awful state of societal discourse (former Gov. Marc Racicot, Bob Brown and even the editorial board of the Independent Record, among others). But then, the furor rages on and it’s always the other guy who needs to straighten up. Maybe we all need to take a look at the only person that we can really change — the one in the mirror.