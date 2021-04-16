 Skip to main content
Tactical Civics meeting raises questions
Tactical Civics meeting raises questions

The report of last week's Tactical Civics meeting raises several obvious questions. If Tactical Civics and those who attended the Tuesday evening meeting to discuss the militia movement are proud of the work they are doing, why was it necessary to exclude the IR reporter who tried to attend the meeting?

How are the ideas advocated by Tactical Civics consistent with the U.S. Constitution? What provisions in the Constitution authorize the establishment of a self-appointed local law enforcement arm of "we, the people"? What is the authority for the "grand jury" and how would it be established?

Except for the fact that those in the militia movement prefer tactical gear and/or camouflage, how does the militia movement differ from the German Brownshirts and Italian Blackshirts?

John Mundinger

Helena

