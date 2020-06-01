Suspend pay for parking downtown
I love downtown Helena! A lifelong fan, I take the long way home just to drive down Last Chance Gulch. I love the shops, galleries, restaurants and museums that bring vibrancy to our historic downtown. It is unbelievable to me that the city is reinstating parking enforcement during this COVID-19 pandemic time. In my opinion, Downtown Helena is one of the few places that feels safe to be. Most downtown business owners and customers are being respectful of others as well as the health guidelines to mitigate spread of the virus.

The installation of pay for street parking cast a pall over downtown. It resulted in grumpy faces and grumblings even through the holiday season. Then comes the pandemic. With so many community efforts to support small businesses and shop locally, it seems completely unsupportive to reinstate pay for street parking.

Why would the city penalize the very people who are following the rules, providing creative options to stay open and sacrificing even more business to protect our community? I await an answer to this question from my May 21 letter to the City Commission. My suggestion is that we suspend pay for parking on the streets of downtown Helena. Who wants to see empty parking spaces in front of empty shops?

Peggy Hollow-Phelps

Helena

