 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Supporting Westlake and Rivera
0 comments

Supporting Westlake and Rivera

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

I highly recommend voting for Debbie Westlake for House District 82 and Dennison Rivera for House District 79. Both are passionate about exposing corruption in government and in wanting to make Helena and Montana an even better place. Debbie spends hours exposing dirty spending practices in state government, as well as bad practices in DPHHS. Dennison is a business owner and heavily engaged in Helena politics already. Both would be phenomenal improvements in the Montana State Legislature. Vote Westlake and Rivera!

Darin Gaub

Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Defund the police?
Letters

Defund the police?

The anger and frustration over instance after instance of police misconduct is understandable. But, do you really mean “defund the police”? Wh…

A warning to seniors
Letters

A warning to seniors

President Trump has mentioned several times that he wants to do away with the payroll tax. Do you know what it will do to you? There are four …

Examples of hypocrisy
Letters

Examples of hypocrisy

We've been hearing the word hypocrite many times the last few days, so I decided to look up what the meaning is in the Webster Dictionary. Hyp…

Daines shows his hypocrisy
Letters

Daines shows his hypocrisy

Hypocrite Sen. Daines has been handed his Senate GOP talking points and he now knows what to say about nominating someone to replace RBG on th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News