Supporting Westlake and Rivera

I highly recommend voting for Debbie Westlake for House District 82 and Dennison Rivera for House District 79. Both are passionate about exposing corruption in government and in wanting to make Helena and Montana an even better place. Debbie spends hours exposing dirty spending practices in state government, as well as bad practices in DPHHS. Dennison is a business owner and heavily engaged in Helena politics already. Both would be phenomenal improvements in the Montana State Legislature. Vote Westlake and Rivera!