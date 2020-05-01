Supporting Tyrel Suzor-Hoy for county commission

We are supporting Tyrel Suzor-Hoy for Lewis and Clark County Commission because we believe Tyrel will stand up for the citizens of Lewis and Clark County. His Non-Partisan stance proves he will work for the county without any bias in his decisions. We are confident Tyrel will place the citizens first in all his decisions as a commissioner. He is a very smart young man with passion for helping people and getting things done. With all the uncertainties in the world right now we need a candidate that will work to ensure the people are being heard. We are supporting Tyrel because he is the best fit for the job. Please join us in supporting Tyrel Suzor-Hoy for Lewis and Clark County Commission.