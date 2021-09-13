Supporting Troy McGee

As I begin to write this letter in support of Troy, many of the adjectives used in prior letters come to mind. All are true. As a member of the finance team for Helena for 20 years, both as accountant and controller, I had the pleasure of working with members of Troy’s dedicated and loyal staff directly at the police department on many issues, and with Troy in both his capacity as Police Chief and Interim City Manager. During that time, I have come to admire and respect Troy for his character and heart. I find him to be one of the most respectful, kind, and fair people I have had the privilege to know.
I believe he will bring this character to the City Commission, will listen to all, and after careful, deliberate and critical thought, come to a decision that will help move Helena forward responsibly while balancing citizens’ needs with limited resources.
Please join me in voting for Troy McGee for City Commissioner on November 2.
Liz Hirst
Helena