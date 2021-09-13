Supporting Troy McGee

As I begin to write this letter in support of Troy, many of the adjectives used in prior letters come to mind. All are true. As a member of the finance team for Helena for 20 years, both as accountant and controller, I had the pleasure of working with members of Troy’s dedicated and loyal staff directly at the police department on many issues, and with Troy in both his capacity as Police Chief and Interim City Manager. During that time, I have come to admire and respect Troy for his character and heart. I find him to be one of the most respectful, kind, and fair people I have had the privilege to know.