Supporting Troy McGee

As I write this letter of support for Troy McGee, I reflected on all the words used to describe his character: humility, tactful, integrity, works hard, critical thinker, honest, fair, willing to listen. Over and over a diverse network of current and former community leaders support his efforts to serve as the next city commissioner. As a former mayor of Helena, I join them in that support.

During my tenure as mayor, Troy served as interim city manager several times and police chief. He was always willing to listen to concerns from the citizens and staff. He addressed those concerns with calm, steady resolve. When we disagreed on policy, projects or budget matters, he resolved those disagreements with the utmost respect towards the entire commission.

Troy is a proven leader, a lifelong citizen of Helena and has committed his public service career to making Helena a better place to live, work and play. Please join me in supporting his campaign as Helena’s next city commissioner.

Colleen McCarthy

Helena Mayor, 1996-2001

Helena City Commissioner, 1991-1996

