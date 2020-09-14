Supporting the reelection of Elsie Arntzen

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have served nearly eight years in the Montana legislature where I continuously yielded bipartisan results. My results are a result of the character of the people I have worked with, not their political affiliations.

Elsie Arntzen is one of the people I have worked with over the years, first as a colleague in the Legislature and later in her current capacity as superintendent of public instruction.

Elsie's experience as a teacher has gifted her the ability to calmly work with legislators and simplify complex issues down to a level of understanding. But she offers more than 20-plus years of teaching experience. She has an unbelievable work ethic and is accessible. Elsie shows up to meetings, the Legislature and schools. And she would always answer my calls any day of the week when I had educational related questions.

During the 2019 session, I was able to work with Elsie Arntzen and the Office of Public Instruction to craft and pass legislation that correlated workplace success with student curriculum. Instead of guessing what classes worked best for student success, Montana took a step into the 21st century by looking at data and driving curriculum through proven results. As a data privacy hawk, I was also able to ensure all the student level data utilized would be protected and deleted to ensure the privacy of Montana's students wasn't sacrificed.