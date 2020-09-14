 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Supporting the reelection of Elsie Arntzen
2 comments
GUEST VIEW

Supporting the reelection of Elsie Arntzen

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}
Rep. Daniel Zolnikov

Zolnikov

I have served nearly eight years in the Montana legislature where I continuously yielded bipartisan results. My results are a result of the character of the people I have worked with, not their political affiliations.

Elsie Arntzen is one of the people I have worked with over the years, first as a colleague in the Legislature and later in her current capacity as superintendent of public instruction.

Elsie's experience as a teacher has gifted her the ability to calmly work with legislators and simplify complex issues down to a level of understanding. But she offers more than 20-plus years of teaching experience. She has an unbelievable work ethic and is accessible. Elsie shows up to meetings, the Legislature and schools. And she would always answer my calls any day of the week when I had educational related questions.

During the 2019 session, I was able to work with Elsie Arntzen and the Office of Public Instruction to craft and pass legislation that correlated workplace success with student curriculum. Instead of guessing what classes worked best for student success, Montana took a step into the 21st century by looking at data and driving curriculum through proven results. As a data privacy hawk, I was also able to ensure all the student level data utilized would be protected and deleted to ensure the privacy of Montana's students wasn't sacrificed.

This was only one of many ways Elsie has moved Montana forward. I hope you join me in supporting Elsie Arntzen for four more years.

Rep. Daniel Zolnikov, R-Billings, represents House District 45 in the Montana Legislature.

2 comments
3
4
0
0
2

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Personal attack was not helpful
Letters

Personal attack was not helpful

I am writing in response to Joe Dooling’s opinion piece stating that Melissa Romano is unfit to run for Superintendent of Public Instruction. …

You can't fight city hall
Letters

You can't fight city hall

The old adage that one cannot fight City Hall is on display in the article in the Helena Independent Record published in print on Wednesday, S…

Censorship goes too far
Letters

Censorship goes too far

I was alarmed to read Beth Barry’s Sept. 3 letter criticizing the IR for publishing a Guest View that she disagrees with. I wonder where would…

Montanans depend on the USPS
Letters

Montanans depend on the USPS

The President has openly stated that he is not going to provide the funds the USPS needs so those who are worried about going to the polls can…

Vote out Bullock, Cooney
Letters

Vote out Bullock, Cooney

I was troubled, but not surprised, to see that Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney was illegally campaigning while working on taxpayer’s dime earlier this ye…

Appalled by column's mudslinging
Letters

Appalled by column's mudslinging

We are appalled at the level of fear mongering and mudslinging represented in Joe Dooling’s “guest opinion“ (Aug. 27) printed in the IR, not o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News