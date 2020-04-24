Supporting Stahl for school board

I am writing to support Paul Stahl for the Helena School Board. I have know Paul for over 30 years and I served with him on the school board many years ago. Even though there are many good candidates running this year, I would urge you to vote for Paul.

The board will be faced with some difficult decisions based on revenue shortfall, loss of enrollment, and now what the "new normal" will be in providing education in the midst of COVID-19. What I do know from personal experience, is that Paul will listen to the administration, students and parents fairly and openly. He will make the tough decisions that may have to be made, even if unpopular, because he has done it in the past and will do it again.