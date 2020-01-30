Supporting Piskolich for Justice of the Peace
0 comments

Supporting Piskolich for Justice of the Peace

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

Mark Piskolich is exceptionally well suited to be Helena’s next Justice of the Peace. Mark brings to this role a strong background in law enforcement combined with an equally strong sense of what makes Helena our home and our community. Mark will manage a fair and efficient court and provide empathy and accountability to those who interact with it. I have known Mark for over a decade and cannot imagine someone better suited to run this court. Please get to know Mark and support his efforts to serve Helena and to serve it well.

John Cummings

Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why I left the Republican Party
Letters

Why I left the Republican Party

I am a former longtime Republican who quit the party when George Bush Jr., started the Iraq war and paid for it with our children's credit car…

Don't knock bass guitar players
Letters

Don't knock bass guitar players

When people think of bass, they may envision a background instrument, requiring no skill. In reality, the bass is the heart and soul of music.…

End legalized abortion
Letters

End legalized abortion

The most precious gift of God is a child, said Mother Teresa, one of the great souls of the last century. It is true. God is a God of life and…

Delay the school start time
Letters

Delay the school start time

The primary goal of education is to maximize human growth and potential. By delaying the school start time, public education is helping studen…

Thankful for Sen. Steve Daines
Letters

Thankful for Sen. Steve Daines

I would like to take a short moment of the readers' time before the political season fully kicks in, to thank a representative I feel has serv…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News