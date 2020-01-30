Supporting Piskolich for Justice of the Peace

Mark Piskolich is exceptionally well suited to be Helena’s next Justice of the Peace. Mark brings to this role a strong background in law enforcement combined with an equally strong sense of what makes Helena our home and our community. Mark will manage a fair and efficient court and provide empathy and accountability to those who interact with it. I have known Mark for over a decade and cannot imagine someone better suited to run this court. Please get to know Mark and support his efforts to serve Helena and to serve it well.