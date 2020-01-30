Supporting Piskolich for Justice of the Peace

Mark Piskolich is exceptionally well suited to be Helena’s next Justice of the Peace. Mark brings to this role a strong background in law enforcement combined with an equally strong sense of what makes Helena our home and our community. Mark will manage a fair and efficient court and provide empathy and accountability to those who interact with it. I have known Mark for over a decade and cannot imagine someone better suited to run this court. Please get to know Mark and support his efforts to serve Helena and to serve it well.
John Cummings
Helena