Supporting paid leave policy

As a bladder cancer survivor and business owner, I support the Montana Family and Medical Leave Insurance Act -- an affordable means for families to manage care.

When I was diagnosed I had three part-time jobs and received no benefits or leave. To treat a rare cancer removed, I traveled to Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and lived near the hospital for a month after surgery. I had to quit working to avoid common illnesses that threatened my compromised immune system. My partner was a public employee, but we weren’t yet allowed to marry and couldn’t take federal Family Medical Leave, nor were we allowed to request vacation/sick day donations from colleagues. We used up every bit of vacation and sick time.

We relied on donations and charity care from friends and family during the year I couldn’t work. Without that support, I may not have been able to pursue life-saving treatment.

Many people don’t have that support, but everyone should be allowed time for treatment, recovery and caregiving.

A paid leave policy will create an insurance fund to provide necessary leave. Montana should allow people to recover and return to work with their family’s support.

Chelsia Rice

Helena

