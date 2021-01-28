 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Supporting paid leave policy
0 comments

Supporting paid leave policy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

As a bladder cancer survivor and business owner, I support the Montana Family and Medical Leave Insurance Act -- an affordable means for families to manage care.

When I was diagnosed I had three part-time jobs and received no benefits or leave. To treat a rare cancer removed, I traveled to Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and lived near the hospital for a month after surgery. I had to quit working to avoid common illnesses that threatened my compromised immune system. My partner was a public employee, but we weren’t yet allowed to marry and couldn’t take federal Family Medical Leave, nor were we allowed to request vacation/sick day donations from colleagues. We used up every bit of vacation and sick time.

We relied on donations and charity care from friends and family during the year I couldn’t work. Without that support, I may not have been able to pursue life-saving treatment.

Many people don’t have that support, but everyone should be allowed time for treatment, recovery and caregiving.

A paid leave policy will create an insurance fund to provide necessary leave. Montana should allow people to recover and return to work with their family’s support.

Chelsia Rice

Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Expel traitors from Congress
Letters

Expel traitors from Congress

It is past time to expel traitors from the United States Congress. Any senator or representative who opposed the certification of the 2020 ele…

A dangerous firearm bill
Letters

A dangerous firearm bill

This year is starting badly for gun violence prevention in Montana. A bill, House Bill 102, is promoting display of firearms, more widespread …

Thanks for lunch
Letters

Thanks for lunch

We would like to thank the individual who purchased our lunches at Jalisco Mexican Grill on Tuesday. Your kindness was greatly appreciated. We…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News