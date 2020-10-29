 Skip to main content
Supporting Mike Fasbender
Supporting Mike Fasbender

I am writing to support Mike Fasbender for Lewis and Clark County commissioner. I have known Mike my entire life, we both grew up in Lewis and Clark County while attending school in Augusta. I like the fact that he was born and raised in Montana having a deep concern for the welfare of our state and the people who live here. He knows how important it is to have good paying jobs, quality schools, more individual freedoms and less government. He understands the difficulties families and small businesses face in this county and will work hard to ensure a brighter future for them. Having good ole Montana values and ethics Mike will tell it like it is while preserving our Montana quality of life.

Support Mike Fasbender for Lewis and Clark County commissioner.

Former State Sen. Rick Ripley

From Lewis and Clark County

