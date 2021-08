I’m pleased to support the candidacy of Troy McGee for City Commission. I feel that he understands the need for transparency and openness in City Government and will strive to accomplish it.

Having served for many years as Chief of Police, I know that Troy is always willing to listen, and that he understands the workings of City government.

It is with great enthusiasm that I lend my voice in support of TROY McGEE for CITY COMMISSION.

Judy Kline

Helena

