Supporting Kathleen Williams

Kathleen Williams is a diligent, hardworking, get it done person. Her trademarks are a genuine love of Montana and an unwavering dedication to the protection of its environment, heritage, veterans and senior citizens, and farm and ranch communities.

Kathleen understands the need to support every Montanan’s medical rights. She will give Montana a strong, competent and consistent voice in Washington. And, she will be accessible to Montanans who call on her for help. Her extensive travel to all corners of Montana are a testament to her willingness and commitment to listen and to serve ALL Montanans. Her Covid-19 informational page online evidences her comprehensive methods of learning about problems and establishing policies to deal with the pandemic personally and as a Montana business.