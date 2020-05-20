Supporting Kathleen Williams for Congress
0 comments

Supporting Kathleen Williams for Congress

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

Are you as irritated by the barrage of political ads as I am? We have always had such ads but it is much worse now due to the horrible Citizens United decision. Thankfully in Montana we have a congressional candidate in Kathleen Williams who has vowed to advance a constitutional amendment to reverse that decision. She would work to limit that flood of money into politics and ban secretive groups that spend unlimited amounts on elections. She supports complete transparency in such ads. If they are popping up on your device you should know who really paid for them. Think of that and Kathleen Williams the next time you see a political ad no matter who it supports or opposes.

Richard Halverson

East Helena

0 comments
2
1
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why I wear a mask
Letters

Why I wear a mask

My wife made my cloth face covering, it is not a surgical mask or N-95 respirator (those supplies are critical to medical personnel) it is qui…

Women can fight for ourselves
Letters

Women can fight for ourselves

Re: 5/13/2020 letter to the editor opening, "Women can trust Cooney to fight for them." A most unfortunate lead-in that sounds like we cannot …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News