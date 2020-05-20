Supporting Kathleen Williams for Congress

Are you as irritated by the barrage of political ads as I am? We have always had such ads but it is much worse now due to the horrible Citizens United decision. Thankfully in Montana we have a congressional candidate in Kathleen Williams who has vowed to advance a constitutional amendment to reverse that decision. She would work to limit that flood of money into politics and ban secretive groups that spend unlimited amounts on elections. She supports complete transparency in such ads. If they are popping up on your device you should know who really paid for them. Think of that and Kathleen Williams the next time you see a political ad no matter who it supports or opposes.